Police say phone found in Mildenhall is not linked to search for Corrie McKeague

Corrie CCTV Screen Archant

Suffolk police say a piece of a mobile phone discovered in a park in Mildenhall is not linked to the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The part, a back piece of a phone, was found on Monday evening, January 9, and was then handed in to police.

A police spokeswoman said there were no identifying marks on the item.

“A back piece of a phone was found in a park in Mildenhall over night,” she said

“There is nothing to link it to the Corrie search at this stage.”

Corrie, originally from Fife in Scotland but stationed at RAF Honington, went missing in the early hours of Saturday September 24 after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds.

Since his disappearance, large scale searches have taken place across west Suffolk and hours of CCTV footage analysed by police.

Yesterday it was revealed the 23-year-old is to become a father.

His girlfriend April Oliver, aged 21, said she discovered she was pregnant in October, weeks after Corrie’s disappearance.

If you have any information that can help in the search please phone 01473 782019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111