Police search for 16-year-old Jade Hood missing from Great Horkesley, Essex

Police are searching for a teenage girl who failed to return to her home after school in Great Horkesley, near Colchester, yesterday afternoon.

Essex Police officers launched the appeal to find 16-year-old Jade Hood, who was yesterday reported missing by her family at 4.15pm.

A force spokesman said the teenager is vulnerable and officers and family are keen to make sure she is safe.

She is 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and has long shoulder length brown hair which she sometimes wears in a bun.

She also has a distinctive dark brown birth mark on the right side of her neck.

Police added that she may be wearing jeans and a Parka-type coat which has a fur-lined hood.

Officers have said the girl may be in Maldon or Southminster.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information of her whereabouts should contact Essex Police on 101 as soon as possible.