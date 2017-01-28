Police search for Clacton man Bradley Rosser after reports of non-molestation order breach

Police in Essex are searching for a Clacton man who is wanted for breaching a non-molestation order.

Unemployed Bradley Rosser, 23, breached an order that was issued by Colchester Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 27, after two incidents in December last year.

He is white, around 5ft tall and is known to frequent the Tendring area of Essex.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should call Essex Police officers on 101.

