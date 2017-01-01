Police search for man in connection with attempted robbery involving vegetable knife

A man suspected of attempted robbery in Essex is being hunted by police.

Around 1.30pm on December 29 a 27-year-old man was approached by the suspect in Roberts Road, Colchester.

The suspect demanded the victim hand over his mobile phone and when he refused was threatened with a two inch vegetable knife, after which the suspect fled the scene.

The victim sustained only a small cut to his finger and did not need to go to hospital.

Police conducted local enquiries but no witnesses have been found. The suspect is thought to be around 30-years-old, is white, of stocky build and had closely cropped hair with a bald patch.

He was unshaven and wore a hooded light grey puffed jacket, causal trousers and brown trainers. He may also have had a dog with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dc Tim Harris at Colchester CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.