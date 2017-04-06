Police search for missing Nigel Kedar from Clacton, who may be in Nofolk, Suffolk or Essex
PUBLISHED: 21:57 06 April 2017
Archant
Police are searching for Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton.
Nigel was last seen near Norwich town centre on Monday April 3. It is thought he may have then travelled to Suffolk, however it is possible he returned to Essex.
He is 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen wearing a beige coloured shirt and dark trousers.
Nigel’s family and friends are very concerned for his welfare as it is unusual for him not to have made contact.
• Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Clacton police station on 101