Police search for missing Nigel Kedar from Clacton, who may be in Nofolk, Suffolk or Essex

Nigel Kedar. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are searching for Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nigel was last seen near Norwich town centre on Monday April 3. It is thought he may have then travelled to Suffolk, however it is possible he returned to Essex.

He is 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen wearing a beige coloured shirt and dark trousers.

Nigel’s family and friends are very concerned for his welfare as it is unusual for him not to have made contact.

• Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Clacton police station on 101