Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police search for missing Nigel Kedar from Clacton, who may be in Nofolk, Suffolk or Essex

PUBLISHED: 21:57 06 April 2017

Nigel Kedar. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Nigel Kedar. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police are searching for Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton.

Comment

Nigel was last seen near Norwich town centre on Monday April 3. It is thought he may have then travelled to Suffolk, however it is possible he returned to Essex.

He is 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen wearing a beige coloured shirt and dark trousers.

Nigel’s family and friends are very concerned for his welfare as it is unusual for him not to have made contact.

• Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Clacton police station on 101

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police search for missing Nigel Kedar from Clacton, who may be in Nofolk, Suffolk or Essex

Yesterday, 21:57 Matt Reason

Police are searching for Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton.

Stowmarket Town FC’s promotion takes step closer as town council approve £10k fund for floodlights

Yesterday, 22:56 Matt Reason

A Suffolk football club which can not be promoted unless it raises £15,000 for floodlights has taken a big step towards its goal.

Did aspiring models from Lowestoft and Colchester remain in Britain’s Next Top Model?

Yesterday, 22:10 Reporter

18-year-old Eleanor Sippings and 21-year-old waitress Bianca Thomas made it through the fourth episode of the Lifetime TV series Britain’s Next Top Model.

Framlingham four have one mission, to take on three peaks for two charities

Yesterday, 19:50 Tom Potter

An emboldened group of medical practice colleagues are preparing to embark upon an exhausting challenge in aid of a lifesaving charity and cancer treatment facility.

Investigation team sent to Felixstowe seafront after black sludge seen pouring into water

Yesterday, 19:08 Tom Potter

A team of investigators has been sent to the Suffolk coast to establish the cause of a mystery black ooze pouring from a water pipe into the sea.

Seckford Golf Club’s £5,000 donation a ‘fantastic help’ to John Le Vay cancer support centre

Yesterday, 19:06 Andrew Hirst

Volunteers at a Suffolk cancer support centre were “absolutely thrilled” to receive the four-figure proceeds from a golf club’s year of fundraising.

Chapmans in Stowmarket impresses influential hairdressers to make semi-finals of L’Oreal Colour Trophy Awards 2017

Yesterday, 18:21 Andrew Hirst

A Suffolk salon has made it through to the semi-finals of a prestigious national competition after impressing some of the most influential names in hairdressing.

Most read

Search for missing Bury St Edmunds man Matthew Arkle called off following body find

Town left in shock after three young men killed in crash at Pulham Market

Suffolk nuisance has been jailed again after breaching behaviour order for 11th time

Have you seen Matthew Arkle? 37-year-old Bury St Edmunds man missing since leaving hospital

Work to begin on making historic medieval church fit for the 21st century

Did aspiring models from Lowestoft and Colchester remain in Britain’s Next Top Model?

Eating Out in the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Eating Out
supplement

View

Visit the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Visit the Broads
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24