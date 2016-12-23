Police search for woman reported assaulted near Weavers Park, Braintree

Police in Essex are searching for a woman they believe may have been assaulted in Braintree.

Essex police was called around 3.10am on Thursday after reports that a woman was assaulted in Weavers Park off Coggeshall Road in Braintree, sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers visited the area but found no one was there.

She is white, aged between 32 and 35, and had a piercing or mole on her top lip.

Detective Inspector Greg Wood said: “We believe she may have been in a tent in Weavers Park overnight on Wednesday or the early hours of Thursday.

“We’d like to speak to her simply to ensure that she is alright and unharmed.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.