Police seek help in finding Saffron Walden wanted man Harry Shakespere

Harry Shakespere, who is wanted by police Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Saffron Walden man, who is wanted on suspicion of a number of assault and drug offences.

Officers want to find Harry Shakespere, 26, on suspicion of three counts of assault – including two involving police officers – possession of a Class A drug, and failing to answer bail.

He is described as white and of stocky build, and has several distinctive tattoos.

He has a tattoo of a pair of lips on the right side of his neck, with the words ‘Life’s a gamble’ and a picture of dice tattooed on the left side of his neck.

On his right arm, he has the words ‘Good times smile now’ tattooed with a face, and on his left arm, he has a tattoo of a face with the words – ‘Bad times smile later’.

He is known to frequent the Littlebury area and sometimes spells his surname ‘Shakespear’ or ‘Shakespeare’.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Pc Tony Mowling at Chelmsford Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.