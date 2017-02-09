Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Parking enforcement is being stepped up in a Suffolk town where traffic issues have been a long-standing concern.

Framlingham Town Council heard that police had issued 13 tickets around the town and sent a letter to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School in response to parking concerns.

Council chairman James Tanner said he “took no pleasure” in hearing that parking tickets had been issued but agreed it was important to raise awareness.

A spokesman for the primary school said the police letter was given to parents on Friday “regarding considerate and legal parking around the town at drop off/pick up times”.

“The school fully support this and frequently communicates to families about the need for safe parking when dropping off/picking up,” the spokesman added.

“The majority of families park safely and considerately and we hope that this latest communication will be well received.”