Police try to find suspect in knifepoint robbery in Chelmsford

Police ask for the public's help to trace robbery suspect

A woman has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmsford in an alleyway near the Morrisons supermarket.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in the incident, which happened on Thursday in Dickens Place, which leads onto Nickleby Road.

A 37-year-old woman was walking away from Morrisons when she was approached from behind by a man who then held a knife to her neck area. He stole her purse and cash and afterwards walked down Madeline Place.

The victim’s purse – which we believe may have been discarded nearby – is brown and the make is Radley.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early thirties, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with dark hair and stubble.

He was wearing a black puffed jacket with light brown fur and white trainers. He was loitering in front of the Morrisons store around the time of the robbery.

We are also appealing for a woman who was walking with a blond girl aged around seven years old along the alleyway at the same time as the victim to come forward. We believe she will have seen the suspect walking along the alleyway behind the victim.

Anyone who has information about this suspect or who saw anything on the day is asked to call Chelmsford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.