Police urge residents in Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea to evacuate as high tide looms at midnight

Police are urging those in Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea to evacuate to rest centres as severe flood warnings remain in place ahead of high tide just after midnight tonight.

Severe flood warnings, which warn of a danger to life, are in place for this evening in coastal areas of the county – with the tide at 12.15am set to pose a flooding risk.

As of 6pm this evening, 140 people have registered at the rest centre in Jaywick and there is a steady flow still coming in.

Essex police knocked on more than 2,000 doors in the seaside village and expect to have visited everyone by 10pm tonight.

However as of 6pm this evening, police say nobody has registered at the Mersea rest centre.

Esssex Police Inspector Russ Cole said: “I am extremely grateful to residents for acting on our instruction and evacuating and all partners in Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea for their work to support their communities.

“We have seen numbers of people using the rest centres in Jaywick increase steadily during the late afternoon.

“I know from talking to many people that friends and family are also housing many more people.

“I still need anyone who has not yet evacuated their property to do so immediately.

“The flood warning for high tide after midnight remains at severe and there is a threat to life as a result.

“Officers will remain on patrol in Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea through the night to keep both locations safe and encourage residents to evacuate.”

Despite advice and warnings to evacuate, many residents in the coastal village said they will be staying put.

Mother-of-two Danielle Hammond said she is monitoring the situation but “staying at home” for now and has moved everything upstairs in preparation.

“I did it all three years ago and came home to a couple of puddles on the ground,” the 21-year-old added.

“If I do see the tide is getting too high, I am up and gone. Other than that I would rather stay at home.”

As she watched the midday high tide she said the beach and water “looks normal”.

Dudley Howard, 51, said: “I think the chances of extreme flooding is extremely rare, but I am grateful the services are taking us so seriously.”

Iris Smith, walking on the beach with a dog, said she was “not worried”.

She said: “I’m not going at all. We have had it before with all the panic - knocking on doors, waking you up in the early hours - and nothing happened last time.

“I am not worried at all. We are a big family down here, we look after each other,” the 62-year-old added, despite living seven houses back from the sea wall.

“I am well prepared.”

She said a lot of her neighbours are not leaving, adding: “The police came around last night and they put a red cross on the doors of those that are not going.”

Seafront resident Rebecca Kenny, 31, said she would be staying put “unless things get drastically worse”.

She said: “I have animals, I also have a big fear of crime.

“Unfortunately Clacton and Jaywick have a high crime rate and recently it’s been ridiculously bad for burglaries and I think it would be rich pickings for someone prepared to look around and see who’s there and who isn’t.

“While I know the police are putting on extra patrols, they can’t cover the whole area the whole time.

“With the security risk I don’t really want to leave the house.”

Rest centres

Around 20 people spent the night at the Jaywick evacuation centre last night.

Jan Tricker, who stayed at the evacuation centre last night with husband Bob after their St Osyth caravan park was closed, said: “They really put themselves out, the councils. There were lilos to lie on and teas and coffee and music.

“There was no way we were going to drive home to Corringham in the blizzard last night. And our lives are more important.”

But others appeared to be reluctant to leave the seaside village.

A rest centre established at Tendring Education Centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton will be able to accommodate up to 1,600 Jaywick and Mistley residents until their homes are deemed safe to return to. Domestic pets will be accommodated, but any which require specialised care will not be able to be taken to the rest centres. Can accommodate around 1600 people.

A rest centre at Mica Centre, High Street, West Mersea, will be able to accommodate Mersea residents until their homes are deemed safe to return to. Domestic pets will be accommodated but any which require specialised care will not be able to be taken to the rest centres.

Police will be patrolling in the areas from where people have been evacuated to ensure property left unattended is as secure as possible.

Tendring District Council evacuation advice as first families arrive

Nigel Brown, communications manager at Tendring District Council, said the evacuation centre was all set to remain open for another night.

“We had never scaled down anything. We were aware a while ago that lunchtime was not going to be as serious as first thought, but we didn’t do anything differently here,” he said.

“The evacuation is now for this evening, and we will be open as long as we are needed – we anticipate until at least tomorrow morning.

“At the moment the last concern is tonight’s high tide, but of course the situation could change.

“We are now expecting people from Jaywick to be here before dark.”

The first few children are starting to arrive at the evacuation centre for Jaywick residents.

Stanley and Dorothy Sharp left their home in Lotus Way after a letter from police was put through the door.

They brought their grandchildren Ruby Whitehouse, eight, and Chelsi Morris, 14, as well as Chloe the dog, while their daughter has remained at home.

Stanley, 76 ,said: “We moved about three years ago into a bungalow, and rumour is it’s going to get pretty damp.

“We had a letter through the door, and saw all the news, so thought we’d better come.

“I’m not particularly worried, but better safe than sorry.”

Dorothy, 72, added: “If it were not for the children we might not have come.”

Sarah Stott, 49, is worried about losing her boat to the high tide after some stole the anchor.

The Jaywick resident said: “I don’t want to lose it. It’s been pushed up to the grass and I don’t want it going out again.

“It’s not much to look at but the kids and grandchildren love it. We don’t go out on it.

“I was going to stay with it, but I’ve been advised by the fire brigade it’s not safe and I’m not going to put their lives in jeopardy.

“If it were just me I would not give a damn.”

She said she hopes to find enough rope to tie the boat to the shore before the night’s high tide.

Police warning

Chief Inspector Russ Cole said: “I need residents in Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea to comply with police instruction and evacuate immediately. Latest forecasting tells us that risk has moved to the next high tide expected just after midnight. That threat has led to a severe flood warning being put in place for tonight’s high tide.

“Keeping people safe is our only priority and we will be evacuating residents from Jaywick, Mistley and West Mersea and need people to comply with our instructions. “That evacuation is most safely executed in daylight hours. We are activating our evacuation plans and are working closely with other partners including the other emergency services, local authorities, health and social care.”

British Red Cross help

British Red Cross volunteers in Essex are providing practical and emotional support to around 60 people evacuated from their homes in Jaywick ahead of the predicted storm surge today.

The Red Cross has five volunteers at the rest centre in Tendring Education Centre, Jaywick Lane, Clacton, CO16 8BE, and is prepared to increase the number of volunteers, depending on the impact of the storm surge today. The Red Cross is also providing support in Suffolk.

The rest centre was opened by Tendring District Council and the Red Cross is working as part of a multi-agency response in partnership with Essex Police, Essex County Council, the emergency services, the Environment Agency and other voluntary sector partners.

Merle Johnson, from Colchester, who has been a Red Cross volunteer for four years, is the team leader at the rest centre, where she says there are around 60 people at the moment. She said: “We arrived at 7am to find that there were mainly older people here. Some had stayed overnight, some had come in at 8am this morning.

“There was a lot of support from different parts of the community, including the council, social workers, and people who work with the elderly. We’ve been going around and checking what people’s needs are and sometimes just sitting with them and having conversations about their concerns and giving support and encouragement.

“Mainly we’re supporting older people so teas and coffees and toast are the order of the day. It’s a very calm environment and we’re pleased to be able to offer people some comfort.”

Rachel Kirvan, Red Cross emergency response officer, said: “Being evacuated from your home can be incredibly stressful, especially in a situation like this when you don’t know what you may be going back to. It can be particularly distressing for the elderly and vulnerable.

“Red Cross volunteers will be on hand as long as the rest centre remains open, assisting the local authority to provide hot drinks, meals, comfort and reassurance as well as practical assistance such as dealing with insurance companies if this becomes necessary.”

The British Red Cross helps in emergencies at home and abroad and the flooding is no exception. We respond to humanitarian need whenever and wherever it is. The Red Cross is active up and down the East Coast helping communities affected by expected flooding, working with the emergency services, local authorities and other voluntary sector partners.