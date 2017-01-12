Partly Cloudy

Police watchdog probes senior Essex officer after bullying claims

12:19 12 January 2017

Stock image

Stock image

A senior police officer is under investigation after allegations of bullying towards colleagues.

Comment

It is alleged that the Essex Police officer was verbally and physically abusive on three occasions in 2015 and 2016.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) began its independent probe into the officer after the force’s professional standards department referred the matter to the IPCC.

Essex Police said the officer held a rank above superintendent.

The officer’s name has not been published by Essex Police or the IPCC, and the IPCC investigation was launched due to the seriousness of the allegations and the seniority of the officer.

IPCC Commissioner Cindy Butts said: “It is crucial to securing public confidence in the police that allegations of this nature concerning a senior officer are independently investigated.

“We will thoroughly examine the reports of alleged bullying behaviour to determine whether or not the officer has acted inappropriately, or breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour.”

The officer has been served with a gross misconduct notice informing them that their conduct is under investigation.

Misconduct notices do not imply guilt.

An Essex Police spokesman said it would be inappropriate to comment further.

