Praise for people who helped off duty policeman chase down two men

PUBLISHED: 13:50 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 19 August 2018

The incident happened in Hopton-on-Sea. Picture: James Bass

The incident happened in Hopton-on-Sea. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk

Quick-thinking members of the public rushed to assist an off duty policeman and retired police dog after a shop owner requested help.

The off duty Norfolk Police officer was assisted by members of the public in chasing two men, who were soon arrested for “various offences” in Hopton-on-Sea on Saturday, August 18.

In sending out a “big thank you” to the quick-thinking locals, Retired Police Dog Sable – who used to work for the Metropolitan Police task force – took to Twitter to praise the efforts. RPD Sable tweeted: “I want to say a big thank you to the members of public who stopped to give me help and support yesterday in Hopton on Sea. Was off duty when staff at a shop I was in asked for assistance. After a foot chase I arrested 2 males for various offences.”

Those who helped received further praise from Insp Lou Provart at Norfolk Constabulary, who tweeted: “ThankYou to the people who helped my colleague off duty chase down and apprehend two suspects. Great example of people stepping up to help protect our communities.”

