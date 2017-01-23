Popular BBC One antiques programme Flog It is heading for Glemham Hall

Presenter Paul Martin will be at Glemham Hall on Thursday, February 23, between 9.30am and 4pm.

Antique owners are being offered the chance to Flog It at a Suffolk filming day.

Glemham Hall is hosting BBC TV show Flog It next month. PHOTO: Picasa Glemham Hall is hosting BBC TV show Flog It next month. PHOTO: Picasa

The show – presented by Paul Martin – is currently recording its 16th series and will be at Glemham Hall on Thursday, February 23, between 9.30am and 4pm.

Everyone who goes along to the valuation day will receive a free appraisal of their items – even if their antiques are not chosen for filming or to go forward for auction. People are invited to take along up to three antiques or collectables. The sale will be held at Clarke and Simpson Auctions in Campsea Ashe on March 15.

Mr Martin said “I’m really pleased to be bringing the show back to Suffolk; it’s a beautiful county, I’m looking forward to the valuation day at Glemham Hall and hope as many people as possible will come along for a free valuation.”

Major Philip Hope-Cobbold, of Glemham Hall, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting a valuation day for Flog It; we’re all really excited about it and hopefully, we’ll be discovering some hidden treasures in Suffolk; you just never know!”

The BBC will be making four editions of the show featuring Glemham Hall and they will be transmitted within 18 months of recording. Paul Martin will be joined at the valuation day by on screen experts Jonathan Pratt, James Lewis and David Fletcher.

The Bristol based BBC production recently filmed its 1,000th episode and the show regularly achieves an audience of over two million viewers in its weekday afternoon slot.

Flog It has made many significant finds over its 16 series, including in North Lincolnshire a rare Aboriginal Broad Shield that had been kept hidden away in a viewer’s wardrobe which was brought along to a valuation day and went on to sell at auction for £30,000!