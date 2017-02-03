Popular Long Melford Street Fair may not happen if local supporters do not offer sponsorship

Despite its success and local popularity, a west Suffolk street fair may be called off if the community does not come forward with vital sponsorship and support.

This is according to the organiser of the Long Melford Street Fair, which last year attracted around 15,000 people and was hailed as a success by those who took part.

The street fair, which was previously organised by Long Melford Parish Council, was taken on by Stuart Poole and his wife last year.

However, Mr Poole has now said the fair may not go ahead for 2017 if sponsors and supporters do not come forward.

He said: “I feel like the chicken in the nursery rhyme who makes the bread, everyone loves his bread, but no one wants to help make it.

“We only have a small number of volunteers before the event, but what we really need is businesses to sponsor us.

“They can sponsor anything they want really, it is just £250 here and there, but without it I do not know if we will definitely be able to go ahead.”

Mr Poole said the fair also needs raffle prizes, which could be a meal at a local restaurant or anything a local business wants to donate.

The 2016 street fair was the biggest they village has hosted, and this years is planned to take place on July 9.

It is set to host 100 stalls, two music stages, a specialist entertainment area and street performers throughout.

There will be free parking on the village green.

Any sponsor who comes forward will be featured prominently at the fair.

Mr Poole said: “I don’t want to be begging, but it gets to a point when you can’t do everything yourself. We just need a bit of community spirit.

“I know if the fair was to be cancelled there would be a lot of people upset with us, but we need some local support, not just on the day.

“It can be frustrating, but I know there are people who will help, we just don’t have the time to go out finding who they are.”

If you wish to sponsor the fair, volunteer or to buy a pitch for your stall, you can contact Mr Poole on Longmelfordstreetfair@sky.com

To find out more about the fair, go to www.longmelfordstreetfair.co.uk