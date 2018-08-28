Four shotguns stolen in Ipswich in evening burglary

The home was burgled of jewellery, money and four shotguns. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Burglars have cracked a safe and stolen four shotguns from an Ipswich house.

Police were called to a property in Porter Road around 6.45pm on Wednesday, October 24.

At some point between 6pm and 6.45pm, an unknown number of burglars broke a rear window at the home and made their way inside.

A safe containing jewellery and cash was broken into and emptied. A locked gun cabinet was forced open and four firearms snatched.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who has any information about the crime is asked to contact South CID on 101 quoting reference 37/61586/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form