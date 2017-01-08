Partly Cloudy

‘Positive’ meeting held over Saxmundham Art Station project

10:45 08 January 2017

Saxmundham Station

Saxmundham Station

Funding is being sought for a project to turn a station on the East Suffolk rail line into an arts hub following a positive meeting between organisers and Greater Anglia officials.

Comment

The Art Station project would see Saxmundham station buildings converted to combine a waiting area for passengers, a garden café offering food throughout the day, a contemporary art exhibition programme promoting high quality art and artists, and an art education programme for all ages.

It is expected to take two years to create the project, which could cost around £1.5million, but a phased approach will allow activities to get under way from the start.

Art Station trustee Peter Ewart said a “very constructive and very positive” meeting had been held with Greater Anglia to outline the proposals to renovate and convert the building and discuss a possible lease, and the group would be submitting its initial business plan this month.

Once agreement is reached with Greater Anglia, the group would submit applications for grant aid to the Arts Council and other funding organisations.

Mr Ewart said: “We are looking very carefully at costs and possibilities such as match funding. We feel we are making good progress and we have some very enthusiastic and notable artists behind the project.”

Artist Clare Palmier, one of the leaders of the project, said: “The first phase will be to get the building stripped out, cleaned up after years of disuse and several break-ins and to get a temporary café up and running and a waiting room for passengers. There’ll be an artist in residence at the station, so that art leads the way.”

The station, described as “a wasting asset that does nothing for the town”, has become busier as a rail halt in recent years and an Art Station project could bring extra visitors direct by train as well as car.

