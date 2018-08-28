‘Slippery rails’ causing cancellations and delays on Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia are have cancelled trains due to slippery rails between Norwich and London Liverpool Street.

06:02 Cambridge to Norwich (06:44 Thetford) is now 12 minutes late due to slippery rails. KC — GA Regional (@ga_regional) October 24, 2018

On their website, Greater Anglia say: “Due to poor rail conditions between Norwich and Diss the line towards Ipswich is disrupted.

“Disruption is expected until further notice.

“Train services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.”

At the time of writing there are at least four services cancelled and 18 services delayed due to the conditions on the rails.

Overrunning engineering works have also caused the 06:14 Lowestoft to Ipswich, due 07:44, to be cancelled.

It has not been made clear of the engineering works will affect any other services on this line.

The company are directing commuters to their Delay Repay scheme - refunds are available for customers whose journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more.