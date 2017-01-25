Overcast

Potentially serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich sees busy road closed at rush hour

09:12 25 January 2017

Police accident sign, stock image

Police accident sign, stock image

A car and a motorbike have collided on Wednesday morning (January 25) with the A1071, on the edge of Ipswich, closed by police.

Comment

There have been reports of severe congestion on the surrounding roads, with London Road likely to suffer as traffic is diverted.

The crash is thought to be serious and involved two vehicles, a car and a motorbike. Police said the crash was reported at around 8.40am on Wednesday January 25 and happened on the A1071 near Ipswich, which joins London Road near to the Holiday Inn.

The A1071 is the main road between Hadleigh and Ipswich and passes through Hintlesham.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information. The injuries are thought to be serious, with potential spinal and leg injuries.

If you saw the incident or have any information please contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference CAD 73 of January 25

