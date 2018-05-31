Poulter encourages shop owners to enter national search for top business

Dr Dan Poulter is urging shops in his constituency to enter the national competition. Picture: Office of Dr Dan Poulter Archant

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter is urging shops in his constituency to enter an annual competition to find the best in the country.

Dr Poulter, MP has called on businesses to enter the Best Small Shops Competition, celebrating the creativity of small shops and the central role they play in their local community.

The Best Small Shops Competition is open to any small shop operating in the UK. The competition is free to enter and all shops who enter will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

Shopkeepers have until Sunday 9th September to nominate their businesses via www.bestsmallshops.co.uk

A shortlist of 25 of the most impressive applications will be shortlisted. The shortlisted small shops will be invited to a special Parliamentary Reception on the 13th November 2018 to meet their Member of Parliament and find out who will be crowned the Best Small Shop for 2018.