Power cut in Colchester High Street

Stock photo of the high street in Colchester.

Shops and restaurants have been left without power in Colchester’s high street on Tuesday evening.

Nine buildings are currently affected by the power outage, which was reported shortly after 2pm.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: “A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area, we may have to dig up the road to carry out repairs.

“Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.”

Engineers have said the power is expected to be fully restored by 11pm. An initial time of 7pm was previously given.