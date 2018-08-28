Prayer Pilgrimage hailed as a ‘great day’ as Bishop of Norwich visits Lowestoft

Hundreds of people turned out to be part of a special pilgrimage as prayers were said across Lowestoft.

On what is expected to be his last public visit to Lowestoft, the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham James, enjoyed the prayer pilgrimage last Thursday, October 18.

The pilgrimage started at 9.15am in Pakefield, with the walk finishing at Sparrows Nest gardens in Lowestoft with prayers at 4.30pm.

The Rev Michael Asquith, rector of St Margaret’s Church, was involved in the Bishop’s pilgrimage to Lowestoft. He said: “It was a great day, helped greatly by the wonderful weather, and Bishop Graham has said how much he enjoyed the day – a sentiment reflected by all those who accompanied him.”

With more than 50 people gathering at the start of the day on Pakefield cliffs by the church, morning prayers were said before the pilgrimage headed to CEFAS, where Bishop Graham met staff and said prayers for CEFAS.

Rev Michael Asquith said: “He heard about the work of CEFAS and their investment in Lowestoft and the future of CEFAS here.

“Bishop Graham prayed for all who work at CEFAS and for all involved in conservation work throughout the world.”

The walk continued to Kirkley Rectory, where a large gathering of more than 100 people had congregated at the Rectory garden in Kirkley, including children and young people from four schools.

Rev Michael Asquith said: “Here Bishop Graham also blessed a pilgrimage point that will form part of the Via Beata running from Lowestoft to St David’s.”

After walking to the South Pier and visiting the Lifeboat station, a prayer of blessing for the lifeboat and its crew was said by Bishop Graham before a short prayer for unity was said at the Bascule Bridge.

A buffet lunch for 20 people, including Bishop Graham, was enjoyed at Sam’s Coffee House in Bevan Street East before the Bishop met people in Lowestoft town centre.

A very informative visit to OrbisEnergy followed, where Bishop Graham heard about the future plans for offshore wind farms before a prayer for the future resourcing of energy was said.

After a short walk to Ness Point, a prayer was said for the world at Britain’s most easterly point at Ness Point where about 60 people were in attendance. The pilgrimage then concluded at Sparrows Nest gardens in Lowestoft, where a final prayer was said at the bandstand.