Priest realises life-long goal with ‘adventure’ for the Church of Jerusalem

The Rev Martin Phillips-Last with parishoners of St Margaret's Church Leiston. Picture DOMINIC WHITEN Archant

An adventurous Suffolk priest is leaving his flock to fulfil a life-long dream of repairing relations between conflicted communities in the Middle East.

The Rev Martin Phillips-Last with his wife Kathryn. Picture DOMINIC WHITEN The Rev Martin Phillips-Last with his wife Kathryn. Picture DOMINIC WHITEN

The Rev Martin Phillips-Last, 48, has been based at St Margaret’s in Leiston for the past three years but next month will become Priest of Ammochostos in the Anglican Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf.

He will set off with his family on Monday, February 27, for the Mediterranean island, where he hopes to build bridges between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots..

“It’s going to be a new challenge,” he said. “But it’s something that I’ve always hoped and prayed to do.”

Mr Phillips-Last, who has also been priest at St Peter’s in Stoke Park, Ipswich, and St Michael’s and St Luke’s in Beccles, said the role, with by the Church of Jerusalem, was “everything I’ve ever wanted”.

“It’s a great adventure and my family and I are very adventurous people,” he added.“We are very keen to be part of a multicultural community and I’ve always wanted to visit the Middle East.”

While keen to embark on a fresh challenge, Mr Phillips-Last said he would miss his congregation.

“My time here has been very valuable,” he added. “It’s taught me a lot about engaging with the community and my family and I have been overwhelmed by the response from the people here.”

His wife Kathryn will also be starting a new role as wedding co-ordinator for the island based in St John’s Cathedral in Nicosia. Last year the co-ordinator was responsible for more than 2,000 ceremonies.

Their two daughters, Grace, 10, and eight-year-old Eve, will be leaving behind their friends at Leiston Primary School to start their studies at Paralimni international school. And the family’s three-year-old Airedale terrier Percy is set for a trim to prepare for the warmer climate.

Mr Phillips-Last said he would be sharing facilities with the Greek Orthodox Church, which has been “very welcoming”.

While relations have be fraught on the island for many years, he believes improvements have begun to happen.

“I really believe that people are beginning to move on and to see the possibility of coming together and we hope this post will help,” he added. “It’s not an easy job I don’t think for one minute that I’m going to change the world but it’s something that we can make a start on.”