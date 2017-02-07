Primary school answers demand for extracurricular clubs with effective riposte

Fencing at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School Archant

Pupils at two partnership schools seem happy to stay behind after the bell rings to signal ‘home time’.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Middleton Primary, and the newly-merged Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary, are offering enhanced after-school provision until 6pm for an average cost of £2 an hour.

Activities include fencing, chess, carpentry, dance, a reading café, arts and crafts, a computer coding club and film club. A breakfast club is also provided from 8am.

Academy head Sam Cutler was thrilled with the success of the first term.

“Clubs have been really well attended and children have loved the range of activities on offer,” she added.

“Parents have also given us very positive feedback, saying that they feel it is excellent value for money and has supported them with work and childcare arrangements.

“We aim to introduce some new clubs each half term, while keeping some of the favourites. Children have a big part in deciding which clubs we run.”