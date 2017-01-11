Primary school application deadline is this Sunday – Find out how to apply

St Matthew's Primary School, Portman Road, Ipswich.

Parents have until this weekend to apply for a primary school place for their children this September.

Parents and carers have until the end of Sunday (January 15) to apply for a full-time place for their child at their preferred primary school for the 2017/2018 school year.

Anyone with a child born between September 1 2012 and August 31 2013 can apply for up to three schools either online, which is recommended, or by a paper application form.

To apply online, click here.

An application must be made, even if the child already has a place in a nursery class, pre-school or children’s centre.

Any applications received after the deadline will be considered after all the other applications have been processed. This could mean there are no places left at a preferred or nearby school.

Last year, Suffolk County Council received 7,920 on-time applications. Of those, 90.7% of applicants received offers for their first preference and 97.5% of applicants received an offer from one of their three preferences.

The number of people choosing to submit an application online has increased from 75% to 82%.

Gordon Jones, education cabinet member at Suffolk County Council, said: “If you have a child who will turn four before August 31 2017, time is running out to apply for a reception school place for September if you have not already done so.

“It is so important that we receive your application by the January 15 2017 deadline as this will give you the best chance of securing a place for your child at one of your preferred schools.

“You can apply for up to three schools, in order of preference, and we recommend that you apply online as you will receive confirmation that we have received your application.

“Alternatively, you can apply on a paper CAF1 application form, although we do not acknowledge receipt of paper applications and so suggest that you get proof of posting for peace of mind.

“Suffolk County Council has a good track record of offering places at preferred schools, using the application rules to offer school places, but the chances of an application being successful reduce when it is received after the closing date.

“If you are planning to move house or you think your circumstances may change before September, it is still important to make an application on time.”

For more information, call Suffolk County Council on 0345 600 0981.