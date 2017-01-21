Prime Minster Theresa May set to become first foreign leader to meet with Us President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Theresa May

The Prime Minister Theresa May is set to become the first foreign leader to make an official visit to the new US President Donald Trump.

According to The Telegraph, Mrs May could fly out to Washington as early as Thursday to hold talks with Mr Trump in the White House.

The news comes just a day after Mr Trump was sworn in as the 45th US president.

Mrs May is expected to visit “for a couple of days” and hold talks with Mr Trump in the Oval Office, the presidential office in the White House.

Speaking before his inauguration, Mr Trump said the Prime Minister would be visiting him in the White House “right after” he is sworn in.

In an interview with the former cabinet member Michael Gove, published in The Times, Mr Trump said he was an “admirer” of Mrs May and wanted a swift and comprehensive trade deal with the UK.