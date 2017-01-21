Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Prime Minster Theresa May set to become first foreign leader to meet with Us President Donald Trump

19:54 21 January 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Archant

The Prime Minister Theresa May is set to become the first foreign leader to make an official visit to the new US President Donald Trump.

Comment

According to The Telegraph, Mrs May could fly out to Washington as early as Thursday to hold talks with Mr Trump in the White House.

The news comes just a day after Mr Trump was sworn in as the 45th US president.

Mrs May is expected to visit “for a couple of days” and hold talks with Mr Trump in the Oval Office, the presidential office in the White House.

Speaking before his inauguration, Mr Trump said the Prime Minister would be visiting him in the White House “right after” he is sworn in.

In an interview with the former cabinet member Michael Gove, published in The Times, Mr Trump said he was an “admirer” of Mrs May and wanted a swift and comprehensive trade deal with the UK.

Keywords: Theresa May United Kingdom United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24