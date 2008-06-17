Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Christmas Day service

12:37 25 December 2016

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Archant

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church for a Christmas Day service.

3 Comments
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA WireThe Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

William held Prince George’s hand, while Kate carried Princess Charlotte, as they made their way into St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

They were joined by the Middleton family - Kate’s mother Carole, father Michael, sister Pippa and bother James - for the service, and Miss Middleton’s fiance, financier James Matthews, was also present.

Kate kept warm in a festive-coloured stole and coat which looked similar to one she wore in 2012 that was a hit with royal fashion watchers.

The Hobbs Unlimited Celeste wool coat has a belt at the waist and belted detail at the wrists.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA WireThe Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

In 2012, royal officials said the coat was burgundy in colour, but the fashion community favoured chestnut brown.

For the Christmas outing to church, William wore a red tie which toned in with the colour of his wife’s coat.

George wrapped up in a grey knee-length coat with navy detailing on the pockets, buttons and collar, accompanied by his trademark look of socks pulled high, while Charlotte teamed festive red tights with a navy coat, and wore her hair tucked behind her ears.

The pair were pictured holding candy cane as they left the service.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA WireThe Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Cambridges are spending Christmas with Kate’s family at the Middleton home near Bucklebury instead of joining other members of the royal family at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, in Norfolk.

It will be the second time the couple will have joined the Middletons for Christmas Day since they married in 2011 and the first since their children were born.

The last time the couple stayed away from the traditional royal gathering was in December 2012, shortly after Kate was discharged from hospital having been treated for severe morning sickness when she was pregnant with George.

In 2014, William and Kate were believed to have lunched with the Middletons before attending the Christmas Day church service with the royals.

The £4.7 million Middleton mansion has always been a haven for William and Kate, and they spent a number of weeks there within days of George, now three, being born.

Keywords: Cambridge

3 comments

  • Pathetic reporting. If you must write articles in advance, at least make sure the headline and opening paragraph are edited when the venue changed! Reporrery and editor should be replaced.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sd

    Sunday, December 25, 2016

  • This article is GROSSLY inaccurate on many accounts. Quite apart from your serious disrespect for our Royal Family by not referring to their Royal Highnesses as either Princess or Princess let alone dropping the HRH! The family were NOT at Sandringham they were at Princess Kate's family home in Berkshire this morning. Secondly, in 2014 it would not have been possible for Prince William and his family to have "lunched" with the Middletons before going to Sandringham for the 'church service because the service there always takes place in the morning, at 11am unless I am mistaken. If you are unable to get such fundamental things right please do not even bother to make a story out of it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    TREBOR60

    Sunday, December 25, 2016

  • The headline and first paragraph are incorrect . They were in Berkshire as per the latter part of the article.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The original Victor Meldrew

    Sunday, December 25, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Train break-downs hit Great Eastern route – but reliability improves significantly

09:00 Paul Geater
Greater Anglia's Intercity trains are the most reliable on the network.

Trains broke down on the main line between East Anglia and London on average every other day over the last year.

Brave Oliver Turner, 5, will lead out Ipswich Town less than a year after cancer diagnosis

09:00 Chris Shimwell
Ipswich Town footballer Cole Skuse, Tom Lawrence and Bart Bialkowski with Russell Turner and his son Oliver Turner, five

A proud dad has heaped praise on his “warrior” of a son who is due to lead out Ipswich Town for their Boxing Day clash at Portman Road today.

Gallery: From the Aviva Women’s Tour to summer solstice - your iwitness pictures from June

in 46 minutes
Ed Sheer-ham. By Andrew Mutimer

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in June.

Gallery: Five places for a festive walk in Suffolk

09:00
Christchurch Park, Ipswich

After the over-indulgence of Christmas, you may fancy donning some warm clothes and boots and heading out for a refreshing walk with the family. Here are five places in Suffolk where you can enjoy a festive family walk.

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

Yesterday, 23:35 Lauren Hockney
George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

George Michael has died in what has been a tragic year of loss for the world of music.

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Yesterday, 22:13 Reporters
Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

At least 25 sets of parents have received an extra special Christmas present so far today in Suffolk and north Essex with the arrival of their newborn child.

Updated: Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in ‘stable condition’ after medical emergency on London to Los Angeles flight

Yesterday, 21:00 Reporters
Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in a “stable” condition after she suffered a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Most read

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Which pharmacies are open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the Bank Holiday?

File photo dated 17/6/2008 of medicines and drugs on a shelf in a pharmacy as health officials have said that antibiotic use must become cleverer and the number of prescriptions slashed to reverse a recent increase in drug-resistant infections. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday October 10, 2014. The number of reported resistant infections of e-coli in England rose by 12% between 2010 and 2013, which was linked to a 6% increase in prescriptions of antibiotics, Public Health England said. See PA story HEALTH Antibiotics. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s family urge the public to treasure their families this Christmas

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son. L-R Mackeyan McKeague,Nicola Urquhart,Darroch McKeague.

Gallery: Five places for a festive walk in Suffolk

Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bus replacements warning for Suffolk and Essex rail travellers heading to London from Boxing Day onwards

Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24