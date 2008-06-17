Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family for Christmas Day service at Sandringham

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Archant

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham this morning.

William held Prince George’s hand, while Kate carried Princess Charlotte, as they made their way into St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

They were joined by the Middleton family - Kate’s mother Carole, father Michael, sister Pippa and bother James - for the service, and Miss Middleton’s fiance, financier James Matthews, was also present.

Kate kept warm in a festive-coloured stole and coat which looked similar to one she wore in 2012 that was a hit with royal fashion watchers.

The Hobbs Unlimited Celeste wool coat has a belt at the waist and belted detail at the wrists.

In 2012, royal officials said the coat was burgundy in colour, but the fashion community favoured chestnut brown.

For the Christmas outing to church, William wore a red tie which toned in with the colour of his wife’s coat.

George wrapped up in a grey knee-length coat with navy detailing on the pockets, buttons and collar, accompanied by his trademark look of socks pulled high, while Charlotte teamed festive red tights with a navy coat, and wore her hair tucked behind her ears.

The pair were pictured holding candy cane as they left the service.

The Cambridges are spending Christmas with Kate’s family at the Middleton home near Bucklebury instead of joining other members of the royal family at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, in Norfolk.

It will be the second time the couple will have joined the Middletons for Christmas Day since they married in 2011 and the first since their children were born.

The last time the couple stayed away from the traditional royal gathering was in December 2012, shortly after Kate was discharged from hospital having been treated for severe morning sickness when she was pregnant with George.

In 2014, William and Kate were believed to have lunched with the Middletons before attending the Christmas Day church service with the royals.

The £4.7 million Middleton mansion has always been a haven for William and Kate, and they spent a number of weeks there within days of George, now three, being born.