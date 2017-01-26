Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Princess Royal visits huge new glasshouse at Valley Grown Nurseries in Lea Valley

08:41 26 January 2017

Jimmy Russo (right) and Vince Russo with the Princess Royal at Lea Valley Growers, Nazeing.

Jimmy Russo (right) and Vince Russo with the Princess Royal at Lea Valley Growers, Nazeing.

Archant

The Princess Royal visited a new glasshouse in Nazeing, Essex, which is the largest built in the Lea Valley since the 1950s.

Comment
Jimmy Russo (left) and Vince Russo with the Princess Royal on a visit to Lea Valley Growers at Nazeing in Essex.Jimmy Russo (left) and Vince Russo with the Princess Royal on a visit to Lea Valley Growers at Nazeing in Essex.

She toured Valley Grown Nurseries on Wednesday with co-owners Vince and Jimmy Russ, who explained how they were investing in the nursery to increase production of top quality sweet peppers and tomatoes for British consumers.

She also got to see the packing and grading area, where automated trolleys are used to bring produce out of the glasshouses.

The Princess Royal unveiled a commemorative plaque and signed the same Lea Valley Growers’ Association visitors book that her grandmother, The Queen Mother, signed when she visited the Lea Valley in June 1959.

She also met nursery managers and workers and invited guests, including National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Meurig Raymond, Essex County Council chairman Councillor John Aldridge, and Essex Police and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst.

Vince Russo said they were “pleased” and “honoured” to host the visit.

“Her visit allowed us to demonstrate how we are investing in the latest technology and techniques to grow sweet peppers and tomatoes with the best quality and maximum shelf life to the British consumer, he said.

“She appeared to be genuinely interested in the growing process, including finding out more about the automation we have introduced throughout the new glasshouse.”

Lea Valley Growers Association secretary Lee Stiles said: “This new glasshouse represents an exciting development for the Lea Valley and we were delighted to have the opportunity to tell Her Royal Highness all about it today,” he said.

“Much has changed since the Queen Mother’s visit almost 60 years ago, but one thing that has remained constant is the enthusiasm and commitment of our growers to produce the best quality fresh food for the British public.”

The Lea Valley has about 300 acres of specialist glasshouses.

It is the UK’s largest cucumber producer, accounting for 80 million sticks a year, and grows half of its sweet peppers, at 70 million a year.

It also produces tomatoes, aubergines, lettuce, baby leaf salads and herbs, as well as ornamental crops.

Keywords: Essex County Council Essex Police United Kingdom Essex County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Breaking News: Man with life-threatening injury on A142 crash near Newmarket involving lorry and cyclist

42 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the A142 Fordham Road in Landwade, just north of Newmarket this morning.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

07:00 Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Since his unexplained disappearance in Bury St Edmunds more than four months ago, Corrie McKeague has become a source of national attention as the search to find him gathers thousands of supporters.

Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old boy missing from Wetherden

06:19 Jason Noble
Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Wetherden, near Stowmarket, in Suffolk.

Former Ransomes boss Steve Chicken joins Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG’s governing body

38 minutes ago
Steve Chicken, pictured when he worked for Textron

A top Suffolk businessman has taken a role scrutinising the decisions taken by health commissioners in the county.

Princess Royal visits huge new glasshouse at Valley Grown Nurseries in Lea Valley

52 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Jimmy Russo (right) and Vince Russo with the Princess Royal at Lea Valley Growers, Nazeing.

The Princess Royal visited a new glasshouse in Nazeing, Essex, which is the largest built in the Lea Valley since the 1950s.

Ed Sheeran wants to be on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

06:00 Lynne Mortimer
Ed Sheeran says he would love to appear on Desert Island Discs. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Desert Island Discs is 75 years old. Today we look at the music you wouldn’t rescue from your sinking ship.

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

06:00 Emily Townsend
Smoke free hospitals

Ipswich Hospital is going smoke free from March under a new policy promising a breath of fresh air for patients.

Most read

Suffolk police launch search for 12-year-old boy missing from Wetherden

Paul Clarke, who has been reported missing from Wetherden

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Video: Meet the Suffolk stars of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video

Student from Thomas Mills High School who appeared in Ed Sheeran's latest music video. Left to right, Jasmine Graham, Nicos Pantelli, Jack Whatling, Charlotte Wint, Josh Sach, Fish Clarke and Hugo Fairbanks Weston.

Updated: Live mortar shell and 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest

Stock bomb disposal unit photo

Mentions for Chantry and the Buttermarket make it into Jack Whitehall’s Ipswich Regent Show

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Chance meeting in Cayman Islands resulted in Ipswich Town signing Canadian wonderkid, Marcelo Flores

Canadian-born Marcelo Flores

Plans lodged to build 21 homes near the Steamboat pub in Ipswich

Land near Mather Way in Ipswich. Planning has been accepted for 21 houses.

Video: New Ipswich Town midfielder keen to push Blues up table, after Leeds United switch

Toumani Diagouraga

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s Top 100 players: Numbers 100-91 – Craig Forrest to Ken Malcolm

Will current ITFC captain Luke Chambers make it into Terry Hunt's top 100 Town players? Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24