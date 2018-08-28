Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Soap star Danny Dyer and controversial politician Lord Hanningfield both feature in this year’s Essex Power 100 - a list of the county’s most influential people.

Lord Hanningfield ranks 20th on the list Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE Lord Hanningfield ranks 20th on the list Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Several surprising names can be spotted on this year’s Essex Power 100 list – including some public figures who have faced their fair share of criticism.

The top two personalities remain unchanged from 2017 – with entrepreneur Lord Sugar bagging first place for the second year running, followed by businessman and former football manager Glenn Tamplin.

Further down, the MP for Witham, Priti Patel, drops from third to fourth place following the government scandal that forced her to resign from the cabinet in November 2017.

Another public figure to slip down the rankings is Lord Hanningfield, from Chelmsford, who has dropped from 18th to 20th place.

The former leader of Essex County Council was sent to prison in 2011 after being found guilty of six counts of expenses fraud worth £14,000. He was subsequently suspended from the House of Lords.

Rock icon Sir Rod Stewart, multi-millionaire Sir Charles Dunstone, former TOWIE star Vas J Morgan and local MP James Cleverly are among the new inductees in this year’s list.

They join Love Island star Dani Dyer who features alongside her dad Danny, while sporting events promoter Barry Hearn makes his debut beside his son Eddie.

Meanwhile, chef Jamie Oliver from Clavering has failed to make the cut two years running, while Dagenham-born TV star Stacey Solomon, who ranked 45th last year, is also absent.

TV chef Jamie Oliver failed to make the cut for the second year running Picture: DAVID LOFTUS TV chef Jamie Oliver failed to make the cut for the second year running Picture: DAVID LOFTUS

Other household names on 2018’s list include pop star Olly Murs, X-Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary and comedian Michael Barrymore.

The list, vastly seen as the “Forbes for Essex”, details the achievements of the powerful and influential figures from the worlds of business, entertainment, sport, religion and politics.

From June each year two teams of researchers begin curating and researching names for the list which are put forward to a panel of judges for consideration.

This part of the process is open to the public who can submit their suggestions to the judges via email.

Comedian Michael Barrymore was number 26 on the list Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE Comedian Michael Barrymore was number 26 on the list Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

From early September, the judging panel – appointed by a consortium of 20 Essex businesses – begin scrutinising the submissions and decide on the list, taking into consideration individuals’ achievements both past and present.

The president of EssexPower100 is then advised of the final list by the middle of October.

EssexPower100 president, Nicholas Taylor, said of this year’s selection: “It has been an extremely interesting year, so many changes and a very impressive list of additions to the list.”

See the full list for 2018 below:

1. Lord Sugar

2. Glenn Tamplin

3. Sir Rod Stewart

4. Priti Patel MP

5. Sir Jack Petchey

6. Deborah Meaden

7. Russell Brand

8. Sir Charles Dunstone

9. Gemma Collins

10. Eddie Hearn

11. Ray Winstone

12. Mark Wright

13. Danny Dyer

14. Lord Michael Ashcroft

15. Bhikhu and Vijay Patel

16. David Sullivan

17. Jon Hunt

18. Ross Kemp

19. Shami Chakrabarti

20. Lord Hanningfield

21. Joey Essex

22. Sir Keith Mills

23. Olly Murs

24. David Gold

25. James Argent

26. Michael Barrymore

27. Bill Ives *

28. David Gandy

29. Barry Hearn

30. Ronald ‘Ron’ Martin

31. Fred Done

32. James Cleverly MP

33. Amy Childs

34. Dermot O’Leary

35. Mark Dixon

36. Robert Halfon MP

37. Rita Simons

38. Stephen Metcalf MP

39. Casey Batchelor

40. Vas J Morgan

41. Robbie Cowling

42. George Courtauld DL

43. Sir Eric Pickles

44. Sam Faiers

45. Ray O’Rourke

46. Tommy Mallet

47. Adam Brooks

48. Alfie Best

49. Patrick McKenna

50. Vicki Michelle

51. Ben Shephard

52. Michael Gooch

53. Billy Murray

54. Councillor Stephen Canning

55. Dylan Hunt

56. Simon Dolan

57. Dame Maggie Smith

58. Mick Norcross

59. Anna Kennedy OBE

60. Stephen Kavanagh

61. Chris and Jeff Galvin

62. Rt Rev Stephen Cottrell

63. Jesse & Nick Bassi

64. Amar Adatia

65. Richard Chiassaro

66. Brian De’ath

67. Anne Wafula Strike

68. Dr Dominique Tropeano

69. Frank Khalid

70. Dani Dyer

71. Kierston Wareing

72. Amy Christophers

73. Casey Stone

74. Douglas Carswell

75. Davood Ghadami

76. Tony & Lorenzo Manconi

77. Nishall Garala

78. Mario Flacone

79. Michelle Dockery

80. Bobby Norris

81. Kierston Waering

82. Kirk Norcross

83. John Hall. DL

84. Jamie Ohara

85. Chris Moorman

86. Stevi Ritchie

87. Vic Goddard

88. Lee Mead

89. Chris Silverwood

90. Jordan Gray aka Tall Dark Friend

91. Lord Petre

92. Sam Renke

93. James W Phillips

94. Bradley Green

95. Lou Birt

96. Richard Colton

97. Joe Thomas

98. Rob Beckett

99. Jeff Brazier

100. Dr John Ashdown-Hill