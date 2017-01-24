Proposals to cut IVF in east Suffolk and Ipswich turned down by NHS commissioners

No cuts will be made to IVF in east Suffolk after a public consultation, medics have revealed this morning.

The decision, reached by the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)’s governing body today, will also see a service set up to support families struggling to conceive re-commissioned.

Up to two cycles will still be offered to patients on the NHS after a public consultation helped commissioners decide not to cut the number to one or zero cycles under proposals put forward to the organisation in early 2016.

Almost 1,400 people provided individual feedback over plans to cut IVF last summer, something which has inspired the decision reached by medics.

The CCG’s chairman Dr Mark Shenton said: “The level of feedback has been incredible, which highlights the passion people have for their NHS. From this feedback and with input from local health professionals, governing body members have been able to reach these decisions. I believe these are the right decisions and show how good patient engagement is essential when planning changes to services that will affect the lives of so many people.

“The proposals were originally made last year when both CCGs needed to make combined financial savings approaching £13 million in order to balance the books. While there is certainly a long way to go and the financial challenges will continue, the CCG has managed to bring budgets under control, reduce inefficiencies and currently has a steadier financial position.

“Focussing on maintaining a financial balance will still be an important priority over the coming months, and we continue to ask for people’s support. We will shortly be introducing a new campaign on how people can help the NHS save money by buying medicine over the counter from the pharmacy rather than on prescription, which will be supported by a new film.”

Governing body members at West Suffolk CCG will discuss such proposals at a meeting to be hosted tomorrow.