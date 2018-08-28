Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Government advisor insists Broads nature will be protected as review gathers pace

PUBLISHED: 17:05 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 02 November 2018

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Protecting the natural beauty of the Broads and East Anglia’s nature reserves is at the forefront of an ongoing review into their future, according to government adviser Julian Glover during a visit to the area today (2).

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick ButcherJulian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tasked with finding ways to protect wildlife while simultaneously attracting visitors, Mr Glover met with experts and volunteers from Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Carlton Marshes.

He said: “We are visiting places like this as part of a review into National Parks and Areas of Natural Beauty, which amount for 24pc of the English landscape.

“70 years ago, just after the end of World War II, they set these parks up as a way of thinking of a better future by protecting the most beautiful bits of our country.

“Now we have to look at how to bring people in and protect all of that.

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick ButcherJulian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Last month, the DEFRA secretary Michael Gove announced the review would be welcoming the public to have their say on managing and enhancing the landscapes.

Mr Glover said: “These places are not special secrets. You have Lowestoft nearby here. They are for the whole of the country and we want to get more people involved and see what we can do to make them better for everyone.

“It is important to bring people in, but also to protect wildlife.

“The first thing we need to do with this review is to talk to the people involved and listen, and that is why I have come here.

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick ButcherJulian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

“Now we want to hear from anyone who wants to give us their views. That is not just the experts and the big organisations, but everyone who uses these places. Send us a photo of what is special about it for you, or tell us about any ideas you have.

“It is about bringing people together. Everyone wants it to be beautiful and protect wildlife when you get people from different backgrounds talking it all comes together and we get a lot more done.”

Christine Luxton, head of learning and development at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, welcomed the review.

She said: “It is really exciting to have Julian here because it is a chance to celebrate what we have achieved through the support of the public, which is a huge boost to everyone involved.

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick ButcherJulian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

“This is just the beginning and we have got a great sense of pride about our area.”

To have your say, go to: consult.defra.gov.uk/land-use/landscapes-review-call-for-evidence/

Students hear from former gang members at conference at University of Suffolk

22 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Curtis Blanc was one of the key pseakers at the 'Making Good Choices' conference Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Scores of Suffolk students have attended a conference on drug and gang culture - getting the chance to meet former gang members and prisoners who have turned their lives around.

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

33 minutes ago Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Government advisor insists Broads nature will be protected as review gathers pace

35 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Protecting the natural beauty of the Broads and East Anglia’s nature reserves is at the forefront of an ongoing review into their future, according to government adviser Julian Glover during a visit to the area today (2).

New scheme to help stop bed blocking at Suffolk’s hospitals

49 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The scheme aims to prevent bed blocking at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

A new scheme to help prevent bed blocking in Suffolk is set to get the green light this month.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

59 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Iconic First World War football to be displayed at Portman Road

15:09 Andrew Papworth
The historic First World War football will be displayed at Portman Road. Pictured are Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne and Tony Robinson, former corporal in the London Irish and now Ball Major. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

It shows not only the spirit of the beautiful game but also the bravery of those who risked their lives for the freedom of future generations.

Video From celebrity footballers’ sports cars to life-sized cows, this company has it wrapped up

14:58 Jessica Hill
A custom-designed wrap for a Ferrari 458 Premier Signs of Colchester, a family business, is celebrating 20 years of growth. Back, left to right, Jake Bell, Sean Aldous, Harry Longhurst, Danny Wilkes, James Johnson and Chris De Gidts. Front, Scott Thorburn, Koba (the bulldog) and Grant Thorburn. Picture: JAKE BELL

WATCH a Ferrari 458 being wrapped in green and black graffiti style, and find out which current Strictly Come Dancing star had their car wrapped in Colchester

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24