Government advisor insists Broads nature will be protected as review gathers pace

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Protecting the natural beauty of the Broads and East Anglia’s nature reserves is at the forefront of an ongoing review into their future, according to government adviser Julian Glover during a visit to the area today (2).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tasked with finding ways to protect wildlife while simultaneously attracting visitors, Mr Glover met with experts and volunteers from Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Carlton Marshes.

He said: “We are visiting places like this as part of a review into National Parks and Areas of Natural Beauty, which amount for 24pc of the English landscape.

“70 years ago, just after the end of World War II, they set these parks up as a way of thinking of a better future by protecting the most beautiful bits of our country.

“Now we have to look at how to bring people in and protect all of that.

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Last month, the DEFRA secretary Michael Gove announced the review would be welcoming the public to have their say on managing and enhancing the landscapes.

Mr Glover said: “These places are not special secrets. You have Lowestoft nearby here. They are for the whole of the country and we want to get more people involved and see what we can do to make them better for everyone.

“It is important to bring people in, but also to protect wildlife.

“The first thing we need to do with this review is to talk to the people involved and listen, and that is why I have come here.

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

“Now we want to hear from anyone who wants to give us their views. That is not just the experts and the big organisations, but everyone who uses these places. Send us a photo of what is special about it for you, or tell us about any ideas you have.

“It is about bringing people together. Everyone wants it to be beautiful and protect wildlife when you get people from different backgrounds talking it all comes together and we get a lot more done.”

Christine Luxton, head of learning and development at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, welcomed the review.

She said: “It is really exciting to have Julian here because it is a chance to celebrate what we have achieved through the support of the public, which is a huge boost to everyone involved.

Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

“This is just the beginning and we have got a great sense of pride about our area.”

To have your say, go to: consult.defra.gov.uk/land-use/landscapes-review-call-for-evidence/