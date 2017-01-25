Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Protesting beach hut owners at Felixstowe launch legal fund

10:16 25 January 2017

Hut owners at at Felixstowe with their Beach Huts are Not Cash Cows poster

Hut owners at at Felixstowe with their Beach Huts are Not Cash Cows poster

Archant

Beach hut owners have started a fighting fund to pay for legal action in case they fail to persuade councillors to drop moves to double their rents.

Comment

More than 450 hut owners attended a meeting at Felixstowe to discuss Suffolk Coastal council’s proposals for future management of the huts.

Owners made their feelings known loud and clear – and this week have launched a poster campaign around the resort with the slogan “Felixstowe beach huts are not cash cows”.

The extraordinary general meeting was staged at the Orwell Hotel by the Felixstowe Beach Hut and Chalet Association to hear members’ views so it can formulate a response to the district council’s consultation exercise.

Roy Gray, vice-chairman of the association, said: “We have started a fighting fund in case we need to employ legal help at some stage.

“We are hoping it won’t come to that but we need to see first how Suffolk Coastal responds to the views expressed to the consultation.

“It was apparent from the reaction of the members present at the meeting that the initial proposals were flawed and the ‘consultation’ was heavily weighted to Suffolk Coastal and many of its questions were not relevant.”

The council’s proposals, which will see a 10% annual rent rise from next year, would increase annual income by £430,000 to £736,000, almost doubling rents within eight years, and has caused uproar.

One of the plans is to change the current annual licence to a 10-year lease to give owners more site security. At the end of their first lease, current owners would have to pay a £7,000 premium to secure the next one.

The consultation runs until February 17. People can take part at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/features

Keywords: Suffolk Coastal council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Newmarket man, 22, bailed after cyclist dies in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue crash

48 minutes ago Matt Reason
Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a cyclist in Newmarket, was bailed on Wednesday January 25.

BMW drink-driver who crashed into tree in East Bergholt loses job and licence

09:00 Colin Adwent
Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A 20-year-old drink-driver who crashed into a tree in East Bergholt has lost his job and his licence.

Protesting beach hut owners at Felixstowe launch legal fund

7 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Hut owners at at Felixstowe with their Beach Huts are Not Cash Cows poster

Beach hut owners have started a fighting fund to pay for legal action in case they fail to persuade councillors to drop moves to double their rents.

Get help while you can – Surviving Winter fund keeping people warm across Suffolk nears £100,000

24 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Surviving Winter case study Mary Hill, she's benefitted from the Warmer Homes Healthy People scheme, a project working with the Surviving Winter campaign being run by the EADT & the Suffolk Community Foundation.

“Don’t wait until it is too late to claim these potentially lifesaving winter benefits.”

Potentially serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich sees busy road closed at rush hour

09:12 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A car and a motorbike have collided on Wednesday morning (January 25) with the A1071, on the edge of Ipswich, closed by police.

Gallery: Suffolk Roller Derby is celebrating new rules that allow women to skate on men’s teams

09:00 Gemma Mitchell
Suffolk Roller Derby takes on the Lincolnshire Fugly Ducklings at Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich.

Two pageant queens took a step into the fast lane to show their support for a sport that is blazing a trail for gender equality.

Ipswich churchyard murder of Perry Wenham remains unsolved 25 years on

08:35 Colin Adwent
Police search the churchyard where Perry Wenham was murdered in January 1992

On this day 25 years ago detectives were in the early stages of an Ipswich murder inquiry that, as yet, has no end.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Potentially serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich sees busy road closed at rush hour

Police accident sign, stock image

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

Drug-driver banned

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

More town centre homes on the way for Ipswich as social club heads for demolition

The former county council social club in Rope Walk, Ipswich, which is to be demolished and replaced with new homes.

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Man evicted from James Paget University Hospital bed says he wanted to leave

Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24