‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

01 November, 2018 - 06:32
A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

Police community support officer (PCSO) Lee Compton Tweeted a picture of the haul taken from the group in Colchester during the evening of Wednesday, October 31.

There had been reports the youngsters were throwing them in St John’s Street.

PCSO Compton Tweeted on the night of the incident: “This evening we have taken 30 fireworks of a group of youths in #colchestertown who used them in #ASB issues.

“It is not acceptable to use these in an anti-social manner.”

The gov.uk website says: “The law says you must not set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.

“You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.”

Exclusive: ‘Shameful’ - critics hit out as third of children denied special needs provision

05:30 Amy Gibbons
Concerns have been raised over the shortfall of special school placements in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s special needs provision is reportedly in “crisis” as new data reveals one third of children could not get provision within their home county.

How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

9 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS

With the festive season upon us we take a look at what qualities and experience you need to become the jolly man in the red suit.

‘Libraries are not just about books’ - leader’s goal to transform view of service

33 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Libraries in Suffolk must do a better job of showing how they enrich people’s lives beyond loaning books, their leader has said.

Ipswich waiting to hear how new fund could transform town centre

11:30 Paul Geater
Will the new scheme bring people back to Ipswich town centre? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bosses in Ipswich are waiting to hear how they can apply for a share of the government’s multi-million pound transformation fund to boost town centres.

Urgent need for more doctors and nurses to deal with youth mental health crisis, MP warns

Yesterday, 23:44 Andrew Papworth
Dr Dan Poulter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More workers on the ground are urgently needed to help cope with a growing crisis in mental health amongst young people, a member of parliament has warned.

US candidate sorry over Essex village ‘smear’ backing Trump

Yesterday, 18:17 Will Jefford
The campaign poster uses the old image to promote Donald Trump's cause before the US mid-term elections Picture: STELLA FOR CONGRESS

A US politician has apologised after his campaign used an image of a village to warn voters of what could happen if they fail to back President Trump.

