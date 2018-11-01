‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

Police community support officer (PCSO) Lee Compton Tweeted a picture of the haul taken from the group in Colchester during the evening of Wednesday, October 31.

There had been reports the youngsters were throwing them in St John’s Street.

“It is not acceptable to use these in an anti-social manner.”

The gov.uk website says: “The law says you must not set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.

“You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.”