Public advised not to approach Hollesley Bay absconder Andrew Lyones

Andrew Lyones who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

Lyones, 52, was reported missing to police from the Hollesley Bay prison on December 27 after he failed to make a roll call.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for help in tracing a man who has absconded from a Suffolk prison.

Andrew Lyones, 52, was reported missing to police from the Hollesley Bay prison on December 27 after he failed to make a roll call.

Lyones is serving a one year and three months sentence for fraud.

He is described as white , 5ft 6in tall and is balding and clean shaven.

He has tattoos, including a sleeve on his left arm and tattoos of the sun, a girl and a spider web on his lower right arm.

It is believed he may be wearing a green t-shirt.

Lyones is said to have links to Norwich.

Officers have advised members of the public not to approach him.

Anyone who may have seen Andrew Lyones, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.