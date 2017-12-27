Partly Cloudy

Public advised not to approach Hollesley Bay absconder Andrew Lyones

PUBLISHED: 23:45 27 December 2017 | UPDATED: 23:46 27 December 2017

Andrew Lyones who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: Suffolk Police

Andrew Lyones who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: Suffolk Police

Lyones, 52, was reported missing to police from the Hollesley Bay prison on December 27 after he failed to make a roll call.

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for help in tracing a man who has absconded from a Suffolk prison.

Andrew Lyones, 52, was reported missing to police from the Hollesley Bay prison on December 27 after he failed to make a roll call.

Lyones is serving a one year and three months sentence for fraud.

He is described as white , 5ft 6in tall and is balding and clean shaven.

He has tattoos, including a sleeve on his left arm and tattoos of the sun, a girl and a spider web on his lower right arm.

It is believed he may be wearing a green t-shirt.

Lyones is said to have links to Norwich.

Officers have advised members of the public not to approach him.

Anyone who may have seen Andrew Lyones, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Topic Tags: Suffolk police Norwich

