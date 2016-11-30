Public consultation event organised by Ipswich Primary Academies Trust over plans for new free school

Demand at St Helen's Primary School, Ipswich, is high Archant

A public drop-in session will be held at St Helen’s Primary School on Thursday for people to find out more about plans to create a new free school in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head teacher Clare Flintoff. Head teacher Clare Flintoff.

In June, Ipswich Primary Academies Trust announced plans to create a free school in a bid to meet an increasing demand for primary school places.

The trust already runs St Helen’s Primary School in Woodbridge Road, The Oaks Primary School in Aster Road and Whitton Primary School in Shakespeare Road, and the new free school would be a sister-school to St Helen’s following the high number of applications.

Now, as the trust continues its plans, parents and members of the community will have a chance to ask questions, raise concerns or feedback and find out more about the scheme.

James Chester, deputy executive principal for the trust, said: “St Helen’s has a long standing strong relationship with the local community, and is part of a locally founded MAT [multi-academy trust] - which provides at least an Ofsted ‘Good’ education in all of its schools.

“Our free school bid is about knowing the needs of the local community and having the experience in the local area - to provide the strongest educational experience possible to all children.”

The afternoon runs from 2.30pm-6.30pm as a drop-in style session.

Executive principal Clare Flintoff added: “We are really excited about a potential new school for Ipswich Primary Academies Trust and really hope to be able to meet the needs of our community by providing a school which will build on the high standards we have achieved at St Helen’s.”

For more information visit www.ipswichprimaryacademiestrust.org