Public Health England warns Suffolk norovirus sufferers to stay away from hospitals, GPs and care homes

Public health chiefs have urged people in Suffolk infected with the highly contagious norovirus to avoid GP surgeries, care homes and hospitals following reported outbreaks.

David Edwards, consultant in health protection at Public Health England in the East of England issued the advice after the virus, also known as the winter vomiting bug struck at Leiston Primary School.

Dr Edwards said that while there had been several outbreak in the region, it was “common for this time of year”.

“Norovirus outbreaks occur over the winter period mainly due to the easy transmission from person to person,” he added.

“It is highly contagious and more easily spread in settings where people are in close contact with one another, such as hospitals, schools and care homes.”

West Suffolk Hospital closed one of its wards after a suspected outbreak last week.

Dr Edwards said people could help prevent the spread of infection by practising good hygiene, washing their hands thoroughly and not preparing food for others until 48 hours after symptoms have ended.

“We also advise avoiding GP surgeries, care homes and hospitals if they have symptoms,” he added.

Norovirus is a short lived infection, from which most people make a full recovery within two days. Sufferers are advised to drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

People who are concerned about symptoms can NHS 111 or talk to their GP by phone.