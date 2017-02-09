Public meeting backs plans for new village hall for Melton – costing up to £1.2m

Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects Hoopers Architects

Proposals for a new village hall to be built on a playing field in Melton, near Woodbridge, have been given public support.

Villagers voted unanimously in favour of taking plans forward at a meeting hosted by the parish council and attended by Craig Driver and Christina Jerlehag of Ipswich-based Hoopers Architects.

Parish council chairman Alan Porter opened by saying Melton was a growing community of about 4,000 people – exceeding the population of Framlingham – with more expected when 180 new homes arrive in Woods Lane.

He said the council had only one meeting space – the Burness Parish Rooms – since the sale of the Lindos Centre and departure of Suffolk Coastal from its former Melton Hill headquarters.

Mr Porter explained that a previous public meeting had agreed to explore plans for a new hall in 2014, but that the parish council had passed a resolution for the project in 1949.

He said the loss of green space amounted to 5% – with Suffolk Wildlife Trust planning to install an access gate to neighbouring Hutchinson’s Meadow.

“This is not a done deal,” added Mr Porter. “The project will only proceed if people want it to. We want to present a realistic proposal and collect feedback.”

Last August, councillors agreed to make budget adjustments to fund a feasibility study – costing up to £8,000 – and a separate project to install new road signs in Saddlemaker’s Lane. They also reduced the grants budget to one grant-giving opportunity a year, while district councillors Jane Day and Jim Bidwell each gave £1,000 of their Enabling Communities Budgets.

The total cost of the new hall could be up to £1.2m (excluding VAT) which the council plans to fund through grants, the Public Works Loan Board, Community Infrastructure Levy, and a possible rise in council tax precept.

“The figures look daunting,” said Mr Porter. “But we’re looking to create an asset to outlive us.”

The two-storey hall would stand directly north of the existing car parking area. Draft plans include a multifunction hall seating up to 150, a kitchen, toilets, meeting rooms, and an office for the parish clerk – currently based in rented accommodation at Robertson’s Boatyard, in Woodbridge.

Meanwhile, the playing field pavilion could make way for a seating area.

More detailed plans go before a public meeting on March 21.