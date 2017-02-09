Snow

Public meeting backs plans for new village hall for Melton – costing up to £1.2m

10:45 09 February 2017

Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects

Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects

Hoopers Architects

Proposals for a new village hall to be built on a playing field in Melton, near Woodbridge, have been given public support.

Comment
Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects

Villagers voted unanimously in favour of taking plans forward at a meeting hosted by the parish council and attended by Craig Driver and Christina Jerlehag of Ipswich-based Hoopers Architects.

Parish council chairman Alan Porter opened by saying Melton was a growing community of about 4,000 people exceeding the population of Framlingham with more expected when 180 new homes arrive in Woods Lane.

He said the council had only one meeting space the Burness Parish Rooms since the sale of the Lindos Centre and departure of Suffolk Coastal from its former Melton Hill headquarters.

Mr Porter explained that a previous public meeting had agreed to explore plans for a new hall in 2014, but that the parish council had passed a resolution for the project in 1949.

Melton Parish Council is proposing building a new village hall at the playing fields in Melton Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said the loss of green space amounted to 5% with Suffolk Wildlife Trust planning to install an access gate to neighbouring Hutchinson’s Meadow.

“This is not a done deal,” added Mr Porter. “The project will only proceed if people want it to. We want to present a realistic proposal and collect feedback.”

Last August, councillors agreed to make budget adjustments to fund a feasibility study – costing up to £8,000 – and a separate project to install new road signs in Saddlemaker’s Lane. They also reduced the grants budget to one grant-giving opportunity a year, while district councillors Jane Day and Jim Bidwell each gave £1,000 of their Enabling Communities Budgets.

The total cost of the new hall could be up to £1.2m (excluding VAT) which the council plans to fund through grants, the Public Works Loan Board, Community Infrastructure Levy, and a possible rise in council tax precept.

“The figures look daunting,” said Mr Porter. “But we’re looking to create an asset to outlive us.”

The two-storey hall would stand directly north of the existing car parking area. Draft plans include a multifunction hall seating up to 150, a kitchen, toilets, meeting rooms, and an office for the parish clerk currently based in rented accommodation at Robertson’s Boatyard, in Woodbridge.

Meanwhile, the playing field pavilion could make way for a seating area.

More detailed plans go before a public meeting on March 21.

