Public to be consulted over proposals for new village hall on playing field at Melton

16:43 31 January 2017

Melton Parish Council is proposing building a new village hall at the playing fields in Melton Road. PHOTO: Sarah Lucy Brown

Melton Parish Council is proposing building a new village hall at the playing fields in Melton Road. PHOTO: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sarah Lucy brown

Members of the public are being invited to discuss plans for a new village hall to be built in Melton, near Woodbridge.

The pavilion at Melton playing fields could make way for a seating area if a new village hall is built. PHOTO: Sarah Lucy Brown

A consultation meeting takes place on Thursday at Melton Primary School, where parish councillors and architects are due to share details of the proposal.

Melton Parish Council drew up a draft plan to build a new hall on the playing field in 2015 but it first passed a resolution in 1949.

Since then, operations and meetings have moved between the school, Burness Parish Rooms, Lindos Centre, Robertson’s Boatyard in Woodbridge, and Suffolk Coastal’s old HQ.

Last August, parish councillors agreed to make certain budget adjustments to fund an ongoing feasibility study costing up to £8,000 and a separate project to install new road signs in Saddlemaker’s Lane.

Melton Parish Council has used the Burness Parish Rooms for meetings. PHOTO: Sarah Lucy Brown

Councillors also agreed to reduce the grants budget to one grant-giving opportunity a year, while district councillors Jane Day and Jim Bidwell each gave £1,000 of their Enabling Communities Budgets.

The new hall could be built directly north of the car parking area, which may be enlarged and extended to provide more spaces.

Initial specifications in the draft plan were for a multifunction hall seating up to 150 for a lecture, with sprung flooring for use as a badminton court, a stage for amateur productions, a kitchen, toilets, large meeting room, two smaller meeting rooms, a parish council office and a cycle rack.

If the proposed two-storey hall is built, the existing pavilion at Melton Playing Field could make way for a new seating area.

Parish council chairman Alan Porter predicted the proposal would divide opinion, but said the possibility of building on the playing field had been deemed appropriate in the absence of a philanthropic local landowner, and following the sale of the Lindos Centre and relocation of Suffolk Coastal. He said availability and space were limited at venues like the Burness Parish Rooms and new district council home at Riduna Park.

“We are a large village in need of a meeting place for the parish council and somewhere suitable for public use,” added Mr Porter, who said funding could come from grants, the Public Works Loan Board and a possible rise in council tax precept.

Doors open for the meeting at 6.30pm. A follow-up meeting is expected in March.

