Public told not to approach ‘scarred’ robber who went missing from Hollesley Bay prison after morning roll call

Hollesley Bay Colony

A convicted robber has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hollesley Bay prisoner Michael Stokes, who absconded from the open prison Hollesley Bay prisoner Michael Stokes, who absconded from the open prison

Michael Stokes, 25, serving six years for robbery, has not been seen since 6am roll call at the Category D open prison this morning. His absence was reported to police at about 10.15am.

Stokes is known to have connections to the Luton area of Bedfordshire. He is white, about 6ft, thin, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a scar across the front of his head and a tattoo on his right arm.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him, or anyone with information about where he is now, to contact officers but not approach him or take any further action.

If you can help, contact Suffolk police or your nearest police station using the national police number 101.