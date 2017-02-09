Pupils at Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School in Framlingham meet woolly rhino during Ipswich Museum’s Stone Age exhibit
09:14 09 February 2017
Suffolk pupils were “amazed” to see the bones of a woolly rhino that had once roamed the county during an educational trip back in time.
Years 3 and 4 at Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School in Framlingham visited Ipswich Museum’s Stone Age exhibit as part of their “Tribal Tales” topic.
The children compared the lives of Mesolithic hunter-gatherers with Neolithic farmers to consider “how did life change for people in the Stone Age?” They planned their own village, handled Stone Age artefacts and made their own decorated clay pots.
Teacher Pam Lord said the children enjoyed their visit, were “fascinated” by the artefacts and “astonished” by the time span of the period.
“They were also amazed to see the bones of a woolly rhino that had wandered to Suffolk in the Stone Age, across a large piece of land called Doggerland, which used to join England to the rest of Europe, before it was flooded by a huge tsunami,” she added.
She said museum staff were “knowledgeable, helpful and enthusiastic”.