Pupils enjoy Harry Potter book night at Saxmundham Free School

The Harry Potter book night held at Saxmundham Free School for primary pupils in the area. PHOTO: Contributed Archant

Hogwarts was brought to life for youngsters as Saxmundham Free School hosted a spellbinding book night.

Pupils in Years 4, 5 and 6 from primary schools across Suffolk gathered at the school library for a range of Harry Potter-themed activities, such as potion making, reading tea leaves, designing crests and testing their expert knowledge with a Harry Potter quiz.

Saxmundham Free students also read extracts from the Philosopher’s Stone and the Prisoner of Azkaban books.

Headteacher David Lees was thrilled at the success of the book night and thanked the students and teachers for their efforts.

He said: “It was fantastic to welcome so many local primary school pupils in wonderful fancy dress. Fun activities like this are a great opportunity for young pupils to experience life at secondary school and make friends with older students, so we’re glad everyone had a brilliant time.”