Pupils gift town with Christmas concert series

Farlingaye High School's Christmas carol service at St Mary's Church, in Woodbridge Archant

Christmas is the busiest time of year for many of us – not least, the musical pupils of a Suffolk high school, where band members and choristers have been entertaining five concert audiences in recent days.

In total, more than 300 pupils at Farlingaye High School, in Woodbridge, have shown off their musical talents during a series of festive concerts.

A school concert kicked things off earlier this month, with various musical groups performing Christmas standards – culminating in a round of O Come, All Ye Faithful with participation from the audience, who helped raise money for a local charity by buying cakes.

The following afternoon, more than 100 older people from the local area attended the annual Senior Citizens’ Concert, to be entertained with big band tunes and nostalgic songs, before enjoying tea and cakes with their hosts.

Last weekend, a group of pupils made their annual visit to Sutton Hoo to sing carols for the visitors at Tranmer House, before this week’s carol concert in St Mary’s Church, where an audience of 300 comprised parents and members of the public.

Yesterday, they visited Haughgate House nursing home to see residents unable to get to the school concert.

A charity collection held at the carol concert, and donations at earlier bake sale, raised more than £550 for Woolverstone Wish, which has helped to fund the Macmillan Cancer Centre at Ipswich Hospital.