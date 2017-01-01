Queen misses Sandringham service again as she recovers from heavy cold

The Queen missed the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Queen was due to miss Sunday service at Sandringham church again today as she continues to recover from a heavy cold at her Norfolk home.

She was not able to join the rest of the Royal Family at the service at St Mary Magdalene church on Christmas Day, and today a statement from Buckingham Palace said she would miss church again.

She and the Duke of Edinburgh fell ill days before Christmas, forcing her to delay her trip to the Norfolk estate.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen was still suffering the effects of the cold and had decided not to attend the service with other members of the royal family.

A Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today.

“The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold.”