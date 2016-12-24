Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

13:52 24 December 2016

Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Comment

Equestrian champion Zara - the Queen’s granddaughter - and former England rugby player Tindall announced at the end of November they were expecting their second child.

But a spokeswoman for the couple said: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

The spokeswoman would not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the loss of the couple’s baby but it is understood Zara is not in any medical danger.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the private matter.

Zara and Mike already have a daughter Mia, who is nearly three and were said to be thrilled about the prospect of another child.

The baby was due around late spring and would have been the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild.

The Countess of Wessex lost her first baby in December 2001 when she was airlifted to hospital after suffering a potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

She underwent a two-and-a-half-hour operation during which surgeons removed the foetus from her Fallopian tube.

When eight months pregnant with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, two years later, she was rushed to hospital after complaining of severe internal pains.

Doctors found Sophie dangerously ill from blood loss and performed an emergency Caesarean and her daughter was born prematurely weighing 4lb 9oz.

It is likely that Zara will spend Christmas convalescing with husband Mike and their daughter at their home on Gatcombe Park country estate in Gloucestershire, the residence of her mother the Princess Royal.

Zara missed out on the Rio Olympics this year after she failed to make the British Equestrian Federation’s nominated rider list.

The former world eventing champion helped the Great Britain team win a silver medal at London 2012 and had been hoping to bring back a gold from Brazil.

Keywords: United Kingdom Brazil London Edinburgh

Bishop’s Highpoint prison visit aims to show inmates they are ‘not forgotten’ at Christmas

18 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Bishop Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, is pictured in Mendlesham.

The Bishop of Dunwich is set to spend Christmas morning in prison – meeting inmates who can feel the separation from their families acutely at this time of year.

£1.8m project to help mentally ill back into work in Essex

18 minutes ago Will Lodge
�1.8m boost for Enable East mental health project. L-R: Paul Feasey Signpost, Chris Paveley North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Knights Realise Futures, Phil Edwards Employ-Ability, Rachel Jennings Enable East. Photo: Contributed

A project helping people with mental health problems get back into work in Essex has been given a £1.8million funding boost.

Gallery: Baby Evie ready to celebrate first Christmas at home in Ipswich with family

14:10 Matt Stott
Evie Compton at home with her parents Sharon Halls and Daniel Compton.

Baby Evie crawls around the rearranged lounge with bright-eyed enthusiasm and inquisitiveness. She has been set free after posing for several photographs with her loving parents.

Swimmers at Aldeburgh ready to take the plunge for charities

14:00
Crowds gather for the annual Boxing Day dip in Aldeburgh.

People are being encouraged to give their support to a popular annual event – when around 100 people will take the plunge into the chilly North Sea.

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

13:52 Matt Stott
Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Couple put out fire in flat on Christmas Eve morning after suspected arson attack in Dunmow, Essex

13:46 Matt Stott
Great Dunmow town sign.

A couple was forced to put out a fire in their flat in Dunmow after an alleged arson attack in the early hours of Christmas Eve morning.

A very happy Christmas for 10-year-old Daniel, who conquered his nighttime fear with help from hearing dog, Varley

13:45 Tom Potter
Daniel Jillings and his mum, Ann Jillings, with Varley, Daniel's hearing dog. Photo: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

While many children will be restless tonight for all the excitement of Christmas, one Suffolk boy will sleep soundly for the first time in years.

Most read

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

Ipswich Crown Court

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Squatters strike in Stowmarket - again

Bridge Street in Stowmarket

Fire investigation concludes fatal Braintree blaze started accidentally from candles

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Council promises Waterfront lighting in the New Year

The area of footpath, road and parking space from Stoke Bridge towards Dance East. Now the surface has been improved, but there is no sign of the promised street lights.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24