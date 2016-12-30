Overcast

Queen Street pedestrianisation in Ipswich set to start next week

12:00 30 December 2016

Giles Circus roadwork, Ipswich

The third phase of improvement work around Giles Circus and Princes Street in Ipswich will get under way next week as Suffolk County Council has unveiled plans for the next stage.

10 Comments

Work during the first two phases has been completed along Princes Street including block paving, loading bays, parking bays and a cycle lane, while the second phase has featured modified kerbs.

Suffolk County Council has now unveiled the third stage which is due to begin on Wednesday, January 4 and last around 16 weeks.

Contractors will be pedestrianising Queen Street, with a loading bay and limited pay and display parking.

A county council spokesman said: “Towards the beginning of phase three, the traffic signals at the crossroads of Queen Street, Friars Street, St Nicholas Street and Falcon Street will be removed. This will be replaced with a zebra crossing on the Friars Street side of the junction, which will also have a raised table to reduce traffic speed.

“For the duration of phase three, Queen Street will be closed from Buttermarket to Friars Street and parking in Queen Street will be suspended. Temporary traffic signals will also be in place at the junction of Queen Street/ Friars Street to remove the permanent signals and install the zebra crossing and raised table.”

The eight-week final phase is planned to start in April or May in St Nicholas Street where a portion of the road will be widened, as well as installing a cycle lane and moving loading bays.

The county council spokesman added: “The remaining paving works in Coytes Gardens is to be confirmed. This work was originally planned to be completed in an earlier phase, but working around shallow utility cables has meant that our team has had to carefully hand dig the road surface to avoid damaging the cables, which has meant this has taken longer than expected.

“Full details of phase four are being finalised and will be available in a future update.”

10 comments

  • Why are people so annoyed at the Queen St works? If you think Travel Ipswich is bad, you haven't seen nothing yet. Just wait until the Wet Dock Crossing is built... lorries will be using Ipswich to bypass the Orwell Bridge be it through Copdock Interchange or Bury Rd.

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • 16 weeks? Who is doing the work? And for what?. SCC you are are a disgrace for wasting even more of our money.

    spboy

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • @Mary Mary. Unfortunately however Ipswich votes in county elections makes no difference. The anti-democratic, self-appointed cabal that calls itself the "cabinet" is specifically set up to exclude any councillors from Ipswich, specifically to make sure the town's voice is never heard.

    beerlover

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • If people are unhappy with SCC,they know what to do in May's election!

    Mary Mary

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • 'Something nobody in Ipswich wants' ... If enough people had followed my example and objected to elements of the planning application through the proper channels, maybe it wouldn't be! It's not enough just to complain on forums; if you feel strongly, make it known officially...

    Graham Cleaver

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Oh no not April the 1st again cycle lanes, parking bays, limited waiting areas is that the Suffolk County Council interpretation of pedestrianisation, not a lot of space for pedestrians it would seem and 16 weeks to lay a few bricks, what a joke.

    TREVOR SIMPSON

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Done by end of April? It'd be a first if this comes in on time. Wasn't it supposed to,have been finished 2 years ago?

    Mike Derruki

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Correct me if I'm wrong but was this street resurfaced not to long ago??? The same as the Giles statue and was then ripped up for drainage work AFTERWARDS. Complete waste of money.

    Buxton

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Yet more taxpayers' money wasted and disruption caused for something nobody in Ipswich wants. And I'll guarantee that within a couple of months the setts will be collapsing or coming loose, as they already are in places on Princes Street. (Oh I forgot, the county's highways contractors are wonderful so can't be doing a bad job).

    beerlover

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Suffolk County Council, stop wasting our money. We don't need these changes. Council tax increases for stupid alterations like this are insulting. The council never listen to their electorate; this needs to change.

    Johnie Redwood

    Friday, December 30, 2016

