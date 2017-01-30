Quick-thinking neighbours helped woman who became trapped between building and car in Lavenham

Firefighters were called and part of a wall was demolished to help free a woman who became trapped between a building and a car in Lavenham this morning.

Crews from Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds were at the scene, in Bolton Street, at around 7.05am.

They found a woman trapped by her leg, a fire spokeswoman said.

Neighbours who stepped in to help at the scene have been praised for their quick-thinking actions.

Another neighbour, who witnessed the accident but did not want to be named, said a group of people knocked down the garden wall and moved the car door to free the woman.

“I live a few doors down and at about 6.50am I heard some screaming followed by cries for help,” he said.

“Three other neighbours were already there trying to move the car to release the trapped lady. Blankets were provided to help keep her warm.

“Moving the car proved difficult as it caused some pain and could not gain any traction on the driveway.

He added: “Two of the neighbours acted quickly in getting tools to remove part of the garden wall, once enough had been demolished the lady was gently removed and taken indoors to warm up.

“I left the scene as it was now getting crowded with helpers.”

The woman was treated by paramedics for injuries to her pelvis and leg, and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

Her injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew to the incident, described by a spokesman as a low-speed, single vehicle road traffic collision.

Fire crews and paramedics had left the scene by around 7.40am.