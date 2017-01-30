Overcast

Quiz - Who are the ‘new signings’ at Ipswich Town?

15:37 30 January 2017

Mick McCarthy has signed several new players since the transfer window opened and we have introduced a few more in our Face Swap quiz.

Comment

We have taken players past and present and Face Swapped them with fellow Portman Road stars - making for some interesting new additions to McCarthy’s squad.

Here we are challenging you to unscramble the faces and name both the players featured.

Make sure you post your scores below.

Have you experimented with a Face Swap app? We would love to see your funny Snap Chat and Instgram photos - you can post below or share them with us on Facebook or Twitter.

• Did you get the full house? If so, why not test your knowledge of pubs now and then in our Ipswich pub quiz? We have taken away the name boards to see many pubs readers can recognise simply by looking at the buildings. You can take part here.

Corrie McKeague’s mother hopes lessons will be learned from the search for her son

25 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Experienced police officer Nicola Urquhart has spoken of her shock at how many people did not initially come forward with information that could help the search for her missing son Corrie McKeague.

Young woman knocked unconscious after falling down stairs in Bury St Edmunds

16 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews were at the scene. Stock image by Su Anderson

Paramedics treated a woman believed to be in her 20s for a head injury today after she fell down a flight of stairs in Bury St Edmunds.

Quiz - Who are the ‘new signings’ at Ipswich Town?

29 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Can you guess the players in our Ipswich Town faceswap quiz?

Mick McCarthy has signed several new players since the transfer window opened and we have introduced a few more in our Face Swap quiz.

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

30 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
Cereals event 2016, Chishall Grange, Cambs. Pictured: MEP David Campbell-Bannerman inBrexit debate.

An Eastern region MEP said he had heard first hand about the threats to our security during a visit to Iraq as he called for vetting measures to be tightened in Britain.

Woodland retreat set to feature on BBC show hosted by Monty Don

45 minutes ago Emma Brennan
Eden-Rose Coppice Trust founders Jo and Rob Brooks with Monty Don at the Ipswich woodland retreat where the episode of Big Dreams Small Spaces was filmed. Photo courtesy of Lion TV

A small Suffolk charity which supports people with terminal illnesses via its woodland retreats is to feature on a BBC TV programme this week, following a visit from celebrity gardener Monty Don.

Councils risk £481m debt over garden settlement plans across north Essex

14:26 Will Lodge
Land near Essex University's Wivenhoe campus could become a new village. Photo: Above All Images/Ian Hay

Four Essex councils could rack up £481million of debt between them as they build three new villages – totalling up to 42,000 homes.

Sheila Hancock visits St Peter’s Primary School, Coggeshall, to see literacy scheme

6 minutes ago Will Lodge
Sheila Hancock visits St Peter's Primary School, Coggeshall

Actress and author Sheila Hancock paid a visit to St Peter’s Primary School in Coggeshall last week.

