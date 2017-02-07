Radoslaw Cisak, 25 and of Newmarket, named as victim of crash between lorry and bicycle

The scene of the scrash on A142 Fordham Rd near Newmarket. Credit: Mark Westley Photography Mark Westley Photography

A cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry last month was a 25-year-old man from Newmarket, police have confirmed.

Radoslaw Cisak, of Nimbus Way, suffered a serious head injury during the crash and he died in hospital two days later.

The collision happened around 6.45am on Thursday, January 26 on the A142 Fordham Road, on the outskirts of Newmarket.

Suffolk Constabulary and a number of emergency vehicles were called to the scene to reports of a crash involving a DAF lorry and a bicycle.

Mr Cisak sustained a head injury and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire for treatment.

Police were informed on Saturday, January 28 that he had died from his injuries in hospital.

Among the medical teams that helped at the scene were: paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service, a volunteer doctor from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and a response car from Magpas.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the lorry or bicycle immediately prior to it, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 44 of January 26.