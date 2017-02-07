RAF jets escort aircraft to Stansted airport after ‘anonymous phone call’ sparks security alert

A Pakistan International Airlines plane at Stansted Airport after being intercepted by the RAF. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

RAF Typhoon jets intercepted and escorted an airplane to Stansted airport in Essex today after a ‘anonymous phone call’ sparked a security alert.

Emergency service personnel in attendance at at Stansted Airport. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire Emergency service personnel in attendance at at Stansted Airport. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Essex police say the diversion of the Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A330, which was on its way from Lahore to Heathrow, happened at around 3pm.

An airline spokesman said that UK authorities had ‘received some vague security threat through an anonymous phone call’.

Essex police said the incident was not a hijacking or related to terror.

She said: “It is a disruptive passenger.

“Police are currently with the plane and are making enquiries. “The airport is fully operational.

“The situation involved one person.”

Passenger Naz Amin said the flight landed “in the middle of nowhere” and was quickly surrounded by police.

“I realised it was surrounded by police and the police came on the plane about 45 minutes to an hour later and they took a gentleman off the plane,” he told LBC Radio.

“He wasn’t being disruptive at all, he was just sitting down... there was no-one being disruptive on the plane.”

The aircraft was held on the tarmac for three hoursfor more than three hours before continuing its journey to Heathrow.

Scotland Yard have said a 52-year-old man, who was due to be arrested at Heathrow, has been detained at Stansted.

A spokesman said he is being held at a London police station on suspicion of UK fraud offences.

It is not believed the man had any involvement in the cause of the diversion.

An RAF spokesman confirmed Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire had escorted the aircraft to the airport.