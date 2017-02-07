RAF jets escort aircraft to Stansted airport due to ‘disruptive passenger’ on board

The main terminal building at Stansted Airport. Archant

RAF Typhoon jets have intercepted and escorted an airplane to Stansted airport in Essex due to a ‘disruptive passenger’.

Essex police say the diversion of the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft happened at around 3pm this afternoon and that the plane, an Airbus A330, is currently on the ground.

A spokeswoman said it is not believed to be a highjacking or terror matter.

She said: It is a disruptive passenger.

“Police are currently with the plane and are making enquiries. “The airport is fully operational.

“The situation involved one person.”

A spokesman for Stansted said the diverted plane was on its way to Heathrow from Lahore.

He added: “The aircraft is likely to continue its journey onwards to Heathrow today pending inquiries that the police are making into the individual on the aircraft.”

An RAF spokesman said Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire escorted the aircraft to the airport.

Keep with us for more on this developing story.